WA 15 Ulsan - Zaplavené územie pri rieke Taehwa v dôsledku prukých dažďov po vyčíňaní tajfúnu Haišen v juhokórejskom meste Ulsan 7. septembra 2020. FOTO TASR/AP A part of a road and riverside near the Taehwa River are flooded due to heavy rain in Ulsan, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. A powerful typhoon damaged buildings, flooded roads and knocked out power to thousands of homes in South Korea on Monday after battering southern Japanese islands. More than 20 people were injured. (Kim Yong

Zdroj: Kim Yong-tai