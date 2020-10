In this Monday, Aug. 4, 2014, file photo, Nigerian health officials wait to screen passengers at the arrival hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria. A Nigerian nurse who treated a man with Ebola is now dead and five others are sick with one of the world's most virulent diseases, authorities said Wednesday, as the death toll rose to at least 932 people in four West African countries. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba, File)

Zdroj: Sunday Alamba