"Posádka sa pokúšala zahasiť požiar svojpomocne, no nepodarilo sa jej to. Nanešťastie, jedna osoba zomrela a viacero ďalších bolo zranených," uviedla holandská pobrežná stráž vo vyhlásení.

Loď Fremantle Highway ešte stále horí asi 50 kilometrov (27 námorných míľ) severne od holandského ostrova Ameland, ktorý je súčasťou Západofrískych ostrovov v Severnom mori.

Pobrežná stráž bola na požiar upozornená okolo polnoci. Pomocou vrtuľníkov a plavidiel evakuovala 23 členov posádky. Loď Fremantle Highway je určená na prepravu áut.

