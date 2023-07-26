"Posádka sa pokúšala zahasiť požiar svojpomocne, no nepodarilo sa jej to. Nanešťastie, jedna osoba zomrela a viacero ďalších bolo zranených," uviedla holandská pobrežná stráž vo vyhlásení.

File photo of the cargo ship, the Fremantle Highway. It's reported that an electric car caught fire and the fire spread rapidly. It's feared the vessel may sink. Some crew members were forced to jump into the water but were found by the Coast Guard. Their conditions are unknown. pic.twitter.com/azqrdCRodh

Loď Fremantle Highway ešte stále horí asi 50 kilometrov (27 námorných míľ) severne od holandského ostrova Ameland, ktorý je súčasťou Západofrískych ostrovov v Severnom mori.

fire on board the ship Fremantle Highway, the ship is on fire off the #Dutch island of Ameland. few crew members jumped into the water and were rescued. the boat was on its way from Bremerhaven in Germany to Port Said in Egypt, with some 3,000 cars on board. #boatfire #RESCUE pic.twitter.com/ysPLTOnfOO