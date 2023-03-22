MATURITA 2023 Spravte si test a zistite, ako dobre viete po anglicky

Veľmi slabý výsledok. Maturitu by ste nezvládli. Vaša úroveň angličtiny nedosahuje úroveň B1. Mali by ste sa doučiť.

Foto: Shutterstock

Priemer

Dosiahli ste priemerný výsledok. Maturitu by ste možno zvládli s odretými ušami, no v cudzine by ste asi mali problém dohovoriť sa. Doučte sa.