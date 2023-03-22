MATURITA 2023 Spravte si test a zistite, ako dobre viete po anglicky

MATURITA 2023 Spravte si test a zistite, či by ste zvládli test z angličtiny
dnes 19:00 Zmaturovali by ste z angličtiny aj dnes? Tohtoročný test dal maturantom poriadne zabrať. Vybrali sme 10 otázok, ktoré preveria vaše vedomosti. V koľkých vetách dokážete doplniť správne slovo namiesto písmena "X"?
1/10 Learning a language is more than knowing enough words to use. Attention should also be given on X to say, and more importantly what not to say!
2/10 It’s said that ‘money talks’. Whether you believe it or X , it’s better to leave that talking to the money itself.
3/10 Money is number one topic for Brits. Asking how X money someone earns, is not polite.
4/10 The next biggest set of taboos in the UK is all about personal information. This includes health, age, weight and can X extend to profession.
5/10 Never ask a person’s age, X you don’t want to be unpopular.
6/10 A person’s age is their business and important to no one X .
7/10 Even on their birthday, wishes should be given X a number!
8/10 Weight and body shape should not be commented on in the UK. Whether you think a person is too skinny, or overweight, or broad‑shouldered or wide‑hipped – this information should be kept to X .
9/10 When it comes to giving compliments, it can also be a bit of minefield: just liking someone’s shape X give you the right to express it.
10/10 Unless your opinion is asked X.
