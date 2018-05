FOTO VNÚTRI Princ Harry a Meghan Markle majú premyslený každý detail: Pozrite si, ako vyzerá ich svadobné fáro!

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town after their wedding on May 19th. The carriage is one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews. The carriages are used in official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits 📷PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 2, 2018 at 2:38am PDT